UFC San Antonio Results and Highlights

The octagon returns to the great state of Texas this evening for UFC San Antonio, a televised event headlined by a welterweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-11 MMA) returned to the win column in May, scoring a submission victory over Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester. ‘RDA’ has gone 4-2 since making the jump to welterweight.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (17-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event on a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson.

Tonight’s co-headliner features a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris.

‘The Big Ticket’, Harris (12-7 MMA), will enter tonight’s contest looking to build on the momentum of his first round knockout victory over Sergey Spivak at UFC Ottawa.

As for ‘The Boa Constrictor’, Oleinik (57-12-1 MMA) is looking to rebound after having his two-fight winning streak snapped by Alistair Overeem at April’s UFC Saint Petersburg event.

UFC San Antonio also features a heavyweight bout between former Contender Series standout Juan Adams and former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy.

UFC San Antonio Main Card (9pm est)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Walt Harris vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Juan Adams vs. Greg Hardy

Dan Hooker vs. James Vick

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

UFC San Antonio Prelims (6pm est)

Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

Irene Aldana vs. Raquel Pennington

Klidson Abreu vs. Sam Alvey

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Jennifer Maia

Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva

Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

Felipe Colares vs. Domingo Pilarte – Colares def. Pilarte via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019