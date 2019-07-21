UFC San Antonio Results: Walt Harris KO’s Aleksei Oleinik in mere seconds (VIDEO)

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik taking on Walt Harris.

‘The Big Ticket’, Harris (12-7 MMA), will enter tonight’s contest looking to build on the momentum of his first round knockout victory over Sergey Spivak at UFC Ottawa.

As for ‘The Boa Constrictor’, Oleinik (57-12-1 MMA) is looking to rebound after having his two-fight winning streak snapped by Alistair Overeem at April’s UFC Saint Petersburg event.

Round one begins and Walt Harris comes forward with a combination. He throws a flying knee that partially connects. A big left hand from Harris sends Oleinik crashing to the canvas. This one is all over folks! Wow! That took about ten seconds!

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Walt Harris def. Aleksei Oleinik via KO at :11 of Round 1

Who do you think Walt Harris should fight next following his KO victory over Aleksei Oleinik at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

