UFC San Antonio Results: Dan Hooker KO’s James Vick (VIDEO)

A lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and James Vick took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

Dan Hooker (17-8 MMA) enters tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Edson Barboza this past December.

Prior to his setback to the Brazilian, ‘The Hangman’ had scored four finishes in a row over opponents Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese, Jim Miller and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, James Vick (13-3 MMA) will look to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening when he takes on Hooker. Vick is coming off a loss to Paul Felder in his most recent octagon appearance. Prior to that, he was starched by Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln.

Round one begins and Hooker quickly takes the center of the octagon. He throws a low kick and then another. Dan goes to the body with a jab. Vick circles along the outside. He steps in with a kick. Hooker answers with one of his own. Vick looks to go high. Hooker with a flurry. Vick slides away. Hooker continues to press and lands a nice straight punch up the middle. James Vick with a good counter now. He lands a low kick. Hooker circles and then lands a low kick. Dan with a nice left that partially lands. Vick is stalking forward now. Hooker greets him with a front kick to the body. A left hook from Dan Hooker lands flush and James Vick goes DOWN! Hooker with some ground and pound and Vick is out cold. This one is all over! Wow!

Dan Hooker (18-8) snaps #UFCSanAntonio's nine-bout decision streak, starching James Vick in under a round! The Kiwi from City Kickboxing is 5-1 in his last six. He has stopped 17, 12 in one frame, and 10 by knockout. pic.twitter.com/Um0qSgKLkt — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) July 21, 2019

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Dan Hooker def. James Vick via KO in Round 1

