Pros react to Dan Hooker flooring James Vick at UFC San Antonio

A lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and James Vick took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

Dan Hooker (17-8 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after having his recent four-fight win streak snapped by Edson Barboza this past December.

Prior to his setback to the Brazilian, ‘The Hangman’ had scored four finishes in a row over opponents Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese, Jim Miller and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, James Vick (13-3 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening when he squared off with Hooker. Vick was coming off a loss to Paul Felder in his most recent octagon appearance. Prior to that, he was starched by Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln.

Tonight’s Hooker vs. Vick fight lasted less than five minutes. Dan Hooker was able to connect with a nasty left hook that sent James Vick crashing to the octagon canvas in round one. From there, Hooker followed up with some ground and pound which took Vick out of the fight for good.

Check out how the pros reacted to Dan Hooker destroying James Vick at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event below:

Winning over the fans in Texas — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2019

I think Vick is a great fighter, But I think the weight cut is killing him…I’ve seen him at weigh ins and he literally looks like he is dying. May be im wrong, but it has to be affecting his brain #UFCSanAntonio — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 21, 2019

Deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeamn — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 21, 2019

I don’t think he can take a shot — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2019

Wooowww!! Crazy Ko by hooker!! #UFCSanAntonio — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 21, 2019

Dan Hooker with a Left Hooker! Damn! #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 21, 2019

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker fight next following his sensation KO victory over James Vick at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019