UFC San Antonio Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Vera (20-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via KO in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) has gone 3-3 over his past six fights. ‘The Sandman’ scored his most recent victory in September of last year when he defeated Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) via TKO.

Round one of the UFC San Antonio main event begins and the San Antonio crowd is definitely in favor of Vera as the ‘Chito’ chants rain down on the Octagon. Cory Sandhagen starts off quickly with a pair of good jabs. He follows those up with a low kick and then a straight right. Marlon Vera with a right hand and then a low kick. Sandhagen with a low kick and then a left cross. He lands another kick inside and then another. Good volume from ‘The Sandman’ early here. He lands a left hook. Vera replies with a snapping jab. Sandhagen just misses with a head kick. ‘Chito’ circles off the fence. Cory with a flying knee attempt. He pushes Vera against the cage and then takes hm down to the floor. Big left hands from Sandhagen now. He switches to elbows and then a couple of big rights. This is a dominant opening round for Sandhagen. Vera needs to scramble here but seems content to just stay on his back and absorb this punishment. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC San Antonio main event begins and Cory Sandhagen comes forward quickly. He lands a good right hand and then a hard body shot. He unloads a 1-2 and then shoots in and scores a takedown. Marlon Vera jumps on a guillotine choke but ‘The Sandman’ quickly pulls his head free. Sandhagen working from half guard now. He is landing some good left hands from the position. He looks to pass to full mount but settles for side control. Cory looks for an arm but ‘Chito’ is able to scramble and get back to his feet. One minute remains in the second round. Sandhagen continues to press the action. Vera goes for a leg but can’t secure the takedown. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC San Antonio headliner begins and both men appear happy to stand and trade early on. Cory Sandhagen is putting together terrific combinations. He looks amazing tonight. Marlon Vera lands a good 1-2. ‘The Sandman’ just eats that and comes forward with a good right of his own. He pushes Vera against the cage but backs off and goes back to range. ‘Chito’ with a good combination. He follows that up with a calf kick. Sandhagen returns fire with an inside low kick. Vera with a good jab. He lands another. Cory Sandhagen charges forward with a flurry but nothing really connects. Marlon Vera with a front kick and then a spinning back kick but both strikes miss the mark. Round three comes to an end.

Sandhagen is out striking Vera 146 to 33 through three rounds 😳 #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/hvvMAGZeWl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2023

Round four of the UFC San Antonio main event begins and Cory Sandhagen comes forward aggressively. He shoots in for a takedown but Marlon Vera defends the shot. Another takedown attempt but ‘Chito’ makes a great sprawl and stays upright. Sandhagen with a good combination and then a knee up the middle that partially connects. He throws a low kick but Vera checks it. Both men are throwing punches in the pocket, but it appears to be Sandhagen landing the cleaner shots. ‘Chito’ with a good shot before the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Marlon Vera gets off a good right hand. Cory Sandhagen presses forward and lands a good knee to the body. He scores a takedown and then eats an upcut to the head which is illegal. ‘The Sandman’ yells over at Herb Dean and then continues to work on Vera. ‘Chito’ eventually scrambles up to his feet, but Sandhagen still has him pressed against the cage. Vera breaks free but gets hit with an elbow on the exit. Vera has two minutes to make something happen here. He is pressing forward but still having difficulty finding his range. Cory Sandhagen has been utilizing great movement all fight long. Under a minute to go. ‘The Sandman’ misses with a left hook. Vera catches a kick and then takes the back of Sandhagen. ‘Chito’ with a right hand. Both men with flying knee attempts. Vera charges in with a flurry but that won’t be enough. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Vera by split decision (47-48, 50-45, 49-46)

