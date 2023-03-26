x
Holly Holm

Pros react after Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight featuring Holly Holm taking on Yana Santos.

Holm (17-4 MMA) will be hoping to get back in the win column, this after being defeated by Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA) by split decision in May of last year. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter‘ has gone 3-2 over her past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Yana Santos (14-7 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Irene Aldana in her most recent effort at UFC 264.

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio co-main event resulted in a dominant performance from Holly Holm. The former women’s bantamweight champion was able to get the better of Yana Santos both on the feet and on the ground which led to a clean sweep on all three of judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Holly Holm def. Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holm vs. Santos’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Holly Holm defeating Yana Santos in tonight’s UFC San Antonio co-main event:

Who would you like to see Holly Holm fight next following her dominant victory over Yana Santos this evening in San Antonio?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
