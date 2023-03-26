Pros react after Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight featuring Holly Holm taking on Yana Santos.

Holm (17-4 MMA) will be hoping to get back in the win column, this after being defeated by Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA) by split decision in May of last year. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter‘ has gone 3-2 over her past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Yana Santos (14-7 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Irene Aldana in her most recent effort at UFC 264.

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio co-main event resulted in a dominant performance from Holly Holm. The former women’s bantamweight champion was able to get the better of Yana Santos both on the feet and on the ground which led to a clean sweep on all three of judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Holly Holm def. Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holm vs. Santos’ below:

10-9 Holm after R1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 26, 2023

20-17 Holm after two — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 26, 2023

Ok, Hap had a bad dream…had to go up and do damage control… @HollyHolm is my favorite female fighter of all time. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Former champ @HollyHolm is doing work in San Antonio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfGVCdivVN — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Holly Holm defeating Yana Santos in tonight’s UFC San Antonio co-main event:

Refreshed Holly Holm with the new 6 fight contract! She looked great. Super aggressive #UFCSanAntonio — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 26, 2023

Holly Holms underbutt is the most reliable thing in MMA #UFCSanAntonio — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Holly Holm fight next following her dominant victory over Yana Santos this evening in San Antonio? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!