Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio: “The judge that gave that to Vera should be fired by morning”

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Vera (20-8 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via KO in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) had gone 3-3 over his past six fights. ‘The Sandman’ had scored his most previous victory in September of last year when he defeated Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) via TKO.

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event proved to be a dominant showing for Cory Sandhagen (this despite one judge awarding the fight to Marlon Vera). ‘The Sandman’ was able to get the better of ‘Chito’ in the ground game in rounds one and two and then cleaned up in the standup in rounds three and four. While round five was definitely close, there was no reason to believe that Vera had done enough to win the fight. Thankfully for Sandhagen, two judges got it right and he was awarded the split decision win.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Vera by split decision (47-48, 50-45, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ below:

Chito is an animal and Sandhagen is one of my favorite snipers this is gonna be a 🚨 banger 🚨 #UFCSanAntonio — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 26, 2023

This main event is going to be crazy. #UFCSanAntonio — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 26, 2023

Main event here we go… Who do u got guys? #UFCSanAntonio — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 26, 2023

Chito v Cory is too close to call…both are show stoppers. #UFCSanAntonio — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Sandhagen is so precise and lethal #UFCSanAntonio — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 26, 2023

A lot of questions being answered tonight!! This division is STACKED!!! Sandhagen is a BAAAD dude! Chito is never out of the fight tho! #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2023

Parillo truly a great. I’ve had talks with him where he lets it be known to you. He truly cares and is in tune — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 26, 2023

Pretty sure I just saw a judge texting during the fight 🤣 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) March 26, 2023

There should be no spitting or snot rockets permitted in the octagon whatsoever. Should be a point deduction. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2023

Corey up 4-0 in my book — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 26, 2023

I’ve never understood the reckless last 15 second burst… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Marlon Vera in tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event:

48-47 Vera??? I love Chito as well but damn what was that judge watching smh 🤦🏿‍♂️ #UFCSanAntonio — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 26, 2023

Texas judges are wild for that. Great fight for Cory — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 26, 2023

The judge that gave that to Vera should be fired by morning — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 26, 2023

WTF 48-47 Vera ? Not suprised though these judges 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 26, 2023

Kudos to @corysandhagen – give the kid a title shot! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

I want to see the judge who gave chito 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 26, 2023

These judges make me sick 🤢. That was a 5 round beating! You owe me a Steak dinner @mwonsover I predict these deez tings! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his victory over Marlon Vera this evening in San Antonio? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!