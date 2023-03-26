x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Ver...
MMA NewsCory SandhagenMarlon VeraUFCUFC San Antonio

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Vera at UFC San Antonio: “The judge that gave that to Vera should be fired by morning”

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Vera (20-8 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via KO in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) had gone 3-3 over his past six fights. ‘The Sandman’ had scored his most previous victory in September of last year when he defeated Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) via TKO.

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event proved to be a dominant showing for Cory Sandhagen (this despite one judge awarding the fight to Marlon Vera). ‘The Sandman’ was able to get the better of ‘Chito’ in the ground game in rounds one and two and then cleaned up in the standup in rounds three and four. While round five was definitely close, there was no reason to believe that Vera had done enough to win the fight. Thankfully for Sandhagen, two judges got it right and he was awarded the split decision win.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Vera by split decision (47-48, 50-45, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Cory Sandhagen defeating Marlon Vera in tonight’s UFC San Antonio main event:

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following his victory over Marlon Vera this evening in San Antonio? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC San Antonio Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)
Next articleUFC San Antonio Bonus Report: Daniel Pineda one of four fighters to take home $50k
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv