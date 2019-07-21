UFC San Antonio Results: Greg Hardy TKO’s Juan Adams (VIDEO)

A heavyweight bout between former Contender Series standout Juan Adams and former NFL player Greg Hardy took place at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

The former Dallas Cowboy, Hardy (4-1 MMA), was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Dmitry Smolyakov.

Meanwhile, Juan Adams (5-1 MMA) will enter UFC San Antonio looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Arjan Singh Bhullar via decision in his most recent appearance.

Round one begins and Greg Hardy lands a jab. Juan Adams shoots in for a takedown. Hardy defends and Adams stumbles to the floor. Hardy begins unloading punches and Adams is in all sorts of trouble. Huge shots now from the former NFL star. Greg Hardy with a few more big shots and the referee steps in and calls a stop to the beating.



Former Cowboy Greg Hardy improves to 2-1 in the UFC. Biggest win of his MMA career. TKO 45 seconds into the fight Hardy after being booed in San Antonio: “I want to say I love you Texas, no matter how you feel about me.” pic.twitter.com/PgoMfXhtqS — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 21, 2019

Just like that! 😱@GregHardyJr closes the show in the first at #UFCSanAntonio! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZKLgoBnxm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 21, 2019

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Greg Hardy def. Juan Adams via TKO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019