UFC rankings update: Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t get his wish

After his UFC 242 submission defeat of Dustin Poirier, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. Unfortunately, the champ has not gotten his wish.
On Wednesday, the official UFC rankings were updated, and while they do feature some interesting changes, Nurmagomedov has not moved from the No. 2 spot on the pound-for-pound list. That spot is still held by UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Here are the newest UFC rankings, featuring Nurmagomedov, Jones and others (via MMA News):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
Pound-For-Pound:
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier +1
7. Max Holloway -1
8. Kamaru Usman +1
9. Tony Ferguson +1
10. Robert Whittaker +1
11. Conor McGregor +2
12. Valentina Shevchenko
13. Dustin Poirier -5
14. Israel Adesanya +1
15. Tyron Woodley -1
Flyweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Kai Kara France -1
9. Brandon Moreno
10. Matt Schnell
11. Jordan Espinosa
12. Ryan Benoit
13. Alex Perez
14. Mark De La Rosa
15. Raulian Paiva
Bantamweight:
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
4. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Dominick Cruz
8. Cody Garbrandt
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
Featherweight:
Champion: Max Holloway
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Arnold Allen
13. Shane Burgos
14. Mirsad Bektic
15. Ryan Hall
Lightweight:
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1. Tony Ferguson +1
2. Dustin Poirier -1
3. Conor McGregor
4. Donald Cerrone
5. Justin Gaethje
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Paul Felder +3
8. Kevin Lee
9. Edson Barboza -2
10. Anthony Pettis -1
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Charles Oliveira
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Islam Makhachev +1
15. Dan Hooker -1
Welterweight:
Champion: Kamaru Usman
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Nate Diaz
7. Darren Till
8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
9. Stephen Thompson
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Robbie Lawler
14. Vicente Luque
15. Neil Magny
Middleweight:
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Kelvin Gastelum
5. Jack Hermansson
6. Ronaldo Souza
7. Chris Weidman
8. Derek Brunson
9. Jared Cannonier
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Brad Tavares
12. Uriah Hall
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Omari Akhmedov (NR)
15. Krzysztof Jotko
Light Heavyweight:
Champion: Jon Jones
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. Corey Anderson
7. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker
12. Ilir Latifi
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Misha Cirkunov
Heavyweight:
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1. Stipe Miocic
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes +3
4. Junior dos Santos -1
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Blagoy Ivanov +1
10. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1
11. Walt Harris
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Tai Tuivasa
14. Marcin Tybura
15. Augusto Sakai
Women’s Strawweight:
Champion: Weili Zhang
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Nina Ansaroff
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Cludia Gadelha
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Carla Esparza
9. Alexa Grasso
10. Marina Rodriguez
11. Cynthia Calvillo
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Cortney Casey
Women’s Flyweight:
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1. Katlyn Chookagian +1
2. Jessica Eye
3. Joanne Calderwood +2
4. Liz Carmouche -1
5. Jennifer Maia -1
6. Viviane Araujo +1
7. Andrea Lee -1
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Lauren Murphy
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Mara Romero Borella
15. Gillian Robertson
Women’s Bantamweight:
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Marion Reneau
9. Sara McMann
10. Irene Aldana
11. Macy Chiasson
12. Lina Lansberg
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
What do you think of these new UFC rankings? Should Khabib Nurmagomedov be higher on the pound-for-pound list?
