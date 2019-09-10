Dustin Poirier willing to rematch Conor McGregor in the squared circle

Dustin Poirier called for a rematch with Conor McGregor earlier today and now claims he is open for the fight to take place in Zuffa boxing.

Poirier had a chance to become the UFC’s undisputed lightweight champion at last weekend’s UFC 243 event but came up short. There, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round.

Dustin Poirier took to social media after to call out the Irishman.

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

“I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point,” Poirier wrote.

After a few hours, Dustin Poirier clarified the tweet that the fight does not need to happen in the Octagon. Instead, if Conor McGregor wants, he is glad to make the fight in Zuffa Boxing which is expected to launch soon.

In MMA or Zuffa Boxing https://t.co/9WOo8yJBTy — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

“In MMA or Zuffa Boxing,” Dustin Poirier added.

The two first fought back at UFC 178 at featherweight where it was McGregor who got his hand raised as he TKO’d Dustin Poirier in the first round.

Since then, McGregor captured the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight belt and became the promotions first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC champion. He also had a boxing fight with arguably the greatest boxer of all-time in Floyd Mayweather back in the summer of 2017. It was a massive event, in which Mayweather TKO’d McGregor in his only professional boxing fight.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, won the UFC’s interim lightweight title at UFC 236 when he defeated Max Holloway by decision. Before that, he beat Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, and Eddie Alvarez.

Although Poirier wants the McGregor rematch in Zuffa boxing, it appears unlikely. As, UFC president, Dana White doesn’t want UFC fighters crossing over into Zuffa boxing.

“I don’t love it,” White told Helen Yee. “I don’t love the idea of guys crossing over because these guys that box, these four big heavyweights we’re talking about, they’ve been doing it their whole life. These guys are really good, very talented athletes. They would get killed in MMA and these guys would probably get beat up in boxing. So, I don’t love the idea but we did Mayweather-McGregor so I guess I can never say never anymore.”

Would you rather see Dustin Poirer vs. Conor McGregor 2 in the UFC or Zuffa boxing?

