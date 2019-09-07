Dana White says Conor McGregor could be next for Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC President Dana White believes a rematch between bitter rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor could take place following UFC 242.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) kept his undefeated record in check this evening in Abu Dhabi defeating now-former interim lightweight title holder Dustin Poirier by third round submission.

It was another sensational performance from the Russian standout, who utilized his strong grappling abilities to smother ‘The Diamond‘ before finishing the fight with a rear-naked choke.

While Dana White has made it clear that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is the next man in line to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, the brash UFC boss also explained how a potential rematch between ‘The Eagle’ and Conor McGregor could be booked by the promotion.

“If Tony Ferguson doesn’t take the fight against Khabib for whatever reason, the Conor McGregor rematch would make a lot of sense.” – Dana White

‘The Eagle’ defeated the Irish superstar in the pairs first encounter at UFC 229 by way of fourth round submission.

Khabib Nurmagomedov did make mention (well sort of) of Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview at UFC 242.

“Why I wear this t-shirt? Because I know Dustin do a lot of charity stuff. Guys make sure, I’m going to sell this t-shirt. All of this money I’m going to send to Dustin Poirier.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is what I want, you know. Why we have so much respect between us before the fight? Then my last fight, with this bullsh*t guy, I have a lot of crazy stuff. But, I want to forget everything. We show really what is this MMA. MMA number one thing is respect.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019