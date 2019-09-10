Breaking! Stephen Thompson set to return at UFC 244 against surging contender Vicente Luque

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will return to the Octagon at November’s highly anticipated UFC 244 event in New York.

“Wonderboy” will square off with Vicente Luque under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden on November 2.

The news come via ESPN’s Brett Okamato, who took to Twitter with the following information pertaining to UFC 244.

“Breaking: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque has been added to UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in NYC, per Dana White. Wonderboy wanted to return to MSG and Luque, 10-2 in the UFC, hails from nearby New Jersey. Fun matchup at 170.”

Okamoto also added that the recently announced middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till will serve as the co-headliner of the November 2 pay-per-view event.

“More news on UFC 244 in NY: The Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum matchup will officially serve as the co-main event. Main event, of course, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the coveted BMF title.”

Stephen Thompson (14-4-1 MMA) will enter UFC 244 looking to rebound, this after suffering the first knockout loss of his career to Anthony Pettis at March’s UFC event in Nashville. After starting his UFC career 8-1-1, ‘Wonderboy’ has since gone 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (17-6-1 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC event in Uruguay, where he scored a split-decision win over Mike Perry. That victory improved Luque’s current win streak to six in a row, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

UFC 244 is headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 10, 2019