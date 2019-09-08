Khabib Nurmagomedov wants #1 spot on pound-for-pound list

Khabib Nurmagomedov improved his undefeated record to 28-0 last night in Abu Dhabi, submitting Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 headliner.

It was another dominant performance from ‘The Eagle’, who utilized his strong wrestling abilities to smother the now-former interim lightweight champion on route to the third round submission win.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now expected to face Tony Ferguson in his next bout, but if that doesn’t come to fruition a rematch with Conor McGregor is another possibility (according to Dana White).

Regardless of who comes next, the undefeated Russian would like some respect put by his name following another dominant victory at UFC 242. ‘The Eagle’ believes he should now be ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

“You know what’s interesting in this sport, even if you’re 28-0, 12-0 in the UFC, you’re one of the biggest stars, you smash everybody, people are going to talk about you ‘have to fight him, you have to fight with him, you have to fight with him’ — give me just respect,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said at the UFC 242 post fight press conference (via MMAFighting). “Put me on No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter next week because I think I deserve this. Because I dominate with all my opponents. I’m undefeated. I think I deserve some respect.”

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones currently holds top spot on the pound-for-pound rankings. ‘Bones’ boasts a record of 25-1, with his lone loss coming via disqualification due to the use of illegal elbows.

