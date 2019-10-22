UFC Rankings update: Dominick Reyes stays still, Yair Rodriguez rises

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Friday’s UFC Boston card, but surprisingly, Dominick Reyes has not moved up the light heavyweight ladder on the strength of his defeat of Chris Weidman.
Yair Rodriguez, however, who defeated Jeremy Stephens in the card’s co-main event, did make a small climb at featherweight.
See the updated UFC rankings, featuring Dominick Reyes, Yair Rodriguez, and a few other stars of the UFC Boston card, down below (via MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier -1
7. Max Holloway
8. Israel Adesanya
9. Tony Ferguson
10. Kamaru Usman
11. Valentina Shevchenko
12. Conor McGregor
13. Dustin Poirier
14. Robert Whittaker
15. Tyron Woodley
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Brandon Moreno
7. Kai Kara France
8. Rogerio Bontorin -1
9. Tim Elliott
10. Matt Schnell
11. Jordan Espinosa
12. Alex Perez
13. Askar Askarov
14. Ryan Benoit
15. Mark De La Rosa
In case you missed it: Jon Jones reacts to Dominick Reyes defeating Chris Weidman
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Jimmie Rivera
8. Dominick Cruz -1
9. Cody Garbrandt
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Yair Rodriguez +1
7. Chan Sung Jung -1
8. Renato Moicano +1
9. Jeremy Stephens -1
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Shane Burgos
13. Mirsad Bektic
14. Ryan Hall
15. Arnold Allen
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Al Iaquinta
9. Edson Barboza
10. Kevin Lee
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Charles Oliveira
14. Alexander Hernandez
15. Islam Makhachev
In case you missed it: Dominick Reyes is confident he can defeat Jon Jones
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Nate Diaz
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
8. Stephen Thompson
9. Darren Till
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Robbie Lawler
14. Vicente Luque
15. Gilbert Burns
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Kelvin Gastelum
5. Jared Cannonier
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Ronaldo Souza
8. Derek Brunson +1
9. Ian Heinisch +1
10. Uriah Hall +1
11. Brad Tavares +1
12. Antonio Carlos Junior +1
13. Edmen Shahbazyan +1
14. Omari Akhmedov +1
15. Krzysztof Jotko *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. Corey Anderson
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker -1
12. Ilir Latifi
13. Mauricio Rua +1
14. Misha Cirkunov -1
15. Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alistair Overeem
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Blagoy Ivanov
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Walt Harris
11. Augusto Sakai
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Maurice Greene
14. Sergei Pavlovich
15. Serghei Spivac
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson -1
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Alexa Grasso
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Amanda Ribas
In case you missed it: Chris Weidman reacts following KO loss to Dominick Reyes
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Jessica Eye
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Liz Carmouche
5. Jennifer Maia
6. Viviane Araujo
7. Andrea Lee
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Lauren Murphy
10. Maycee Barber +2
11. Alexis Davis -1
12. Montana De La Rosa -1
13. Antonina Shevchenko +1
14. Mara Romero Borella -1
15. Paige VanZant *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Irene Aldana
9. Marion Reneau
10. Sara McMann
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
Do you think Dominick Reyes and Yair Rodriguez are ranked appropriately in their divisions?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.