UFC Rankings update: Dominick Reyes stays still, Yair Rodriguez rises

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last Friday’s UFC Boston card, but surprisingly, Dominick Reyes has not moved up the light heavyweight ladder on the strength of his defeat of Chris Weidman.

Yair Rodriguez, however, who defeated Jeremy Stephens in the card’s co-main event, did make a small climb at featherweight.

See the updated UFC rankings, featuring Dominick Reyes, Yair Rodriguez, and a few other stars of the UFC Boston card, down below (via MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier -1

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Kamaru Usman

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Brandon Moreno

7. Kai Kara France

8. Rogerio Bontorin -1

9. Tim Elliott

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Alex Perez

13. Askar Askarov

14. Ryan Benoit

15. Mark De La Rosa

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jimmie Rivera

8. Dominick Cruz -1

9. Cody Garbrandt

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Yair Rodriguez +1

7. Chan Sung Jung -1

8. Renato Moicano +1

9. Jeremy Stephens -1

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Ryan Hall

15. Arnold Allen

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Al Iaquinta

9. Edson Barboza

10. Kevin Lee

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Alexander Hernandez

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Nate Diaz

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Stephen Thompson

9. Darren Till

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Robbie Lawler

14. Vicente Luque

15. Gilbert Burns

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Kelvin Gastelum

5. Jared Cannonier

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Ronaldo Souza

8. Derek Brunson +1

9. Ian Heinisch +1

10. Uriah Hall +1

11. Brad Tavares +1

12. Antonio Carlos Junior +1

13. Edmen Shahbazyan +1

14. Omari Akhmedov +1

15. Krzysztof Jotko *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker -1

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Mauricio Rua +1

14. Misha Cirkunov -1

15. Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alistair Overeem

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Blagoy Ivanov

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Walt Harris

11. Augusto Sakai

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Maurice Greene

14. Sergei Pavlovich

15. Serghei Spivac

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson -1

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Andrea Lee

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy

10. Maycee Barber +2

11. Alexis Davis -1

12. Montana De La Rosa -1

13. Antonina Shevchenko +1

14. Mara Romero Borella -1

15. Paige VanZant *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Irene Aldana

9. Marion Reneau

10. Sara McMann

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

Do you think Dominick Reyes and Yair Rodriguez are ranked appropriately in their divisions?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.