Chris Weidman issues statement following KO loss at UFC Boston

UFC light heavyweight Chris Weidman has issued a statement following his KO loss to Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Boston.

Chris Weidman’s statement is a lengthy one, to say the least. Check out what the former UFC middleweight champion wrote on Instagram below.

“I just want to let everyone know I’m all good just obviously bummed with the result,” Weidman wrote. “I knew Dom was a tough fight and he proved to be more than that with a beautiful timed left hand that put me down in the first. I jumped in with a right hand and the range was off and he capitalized. Sucks for me. As for what is next for me… I’m hearing a lot of “you should retire comments” and I get where you are coming from based on the results of my recent fights. It’s crazy because with a win over Reyes the chances of me fighting for the world championship were very strong. Now to be getting hit with the retirement talk is really a big swing for me to get used to hearing. I will tell you that I am def not ready to retire. I still love this and am very hungry to get back in there. I believe I have the abilities to still be world champion. I know some of you are shaking your head and laughing at me when I say that .. well screw you and thanks for the motivation. This fight I was coming off a year lay-off, 2 major surgeries, and a weight class change. Way too much time out of the gym and I feel like that did play a role in this fight. The fact that I’m healthy right now and can get back in the gym is territory that I’m not used too. I will be back soon and I will look good doing it. Thank you everyone for your support and I’m sorry to let you down. This extreme low in my career will be part of my story and I will finish on top. Thank you to my friends and family and sponsors @monsterenergy @cbdmd.usa @fellowshiphomeloans @medtronic who stand behind me in my high and low moments! Thank you to God for blessing me with all that I have and am so undeserving of. Everyday is a gift and I’m so thankful to be able to experience that gift even when my goals and desires aren’t met.”

The most notable thing to take away from this is that Chris Weidman does not seem ready to retire from MMA at age 35 despite losing five of his last six fights by way of knockout. After UFC Boston, UFC president Dana White said that Weidman could either consider retirement or move back down to middleweight. It seems as though Weidman hasn’t made a decision yet on his fighting future either way.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.