Dominick Reyes explains how he will exploit the holes in Jon Jones’ game

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes says he sees holes in the game of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and he plans on exploiting them.

Fresh off of a KO win over Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston, Reyes spoke with the UFC on ESPN’s post-fight analysis panel of Brendan Fitzgerald, Paul Felder and Anthony Smith.

Fellow light heavyweight contender Smith asked Dominick Reyes what he will do differently against Jones that his 20-plus other opponents haven’t. Here’s what “The Devastator” said about a potential matchup against Jon Jones.

“I’m a whole different animal, man. I’m Dominick Reyes. The same things you (Smith) saw are the same things I’m seeing. Whether I can deploy the gameplan you weren’t able to deploy, it’s kind of the same thing,” Reyes said. “We all kind of see the same holes, but when we get there it’s like oh what happens. Like Thiago (Santos) did a little more. I feel like I’m going to do everything necessary. I’m going to go in there and do my thing. I’m going to leave all the chips on the table. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity in my eyes and just like tonight (against Weidman) I’m not going to let it pass by. I’m not going to not go in there and do everything in my power to get the win.”

Dominick Reyes told Smith that he would be open to fighting him for a potential interim belt in the event Jones moves up to heavyweight. But the fight Reyes wants to most is Jones, and he feels like he’s earned his title shot against the champ.

“I’d like to fight Jon next. I feel like I deserve it,” Reyes said.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.