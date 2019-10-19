Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes KO’s Chris Weidman at UFC Boston

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman took to the Octagon at last night’s UFC Boston event in hopes of earning a light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones.

For that to happen, Weidman would need to hand surging 205-pound contender Dominick Reyes his first career defeat in this evenings main event.

Chris Weidman (14-4 MMA) entered Saturday’s UFC Boston headliner looking for a fresh start.

‘The All American’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five fights in the middleweight division, suffering knockout losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi and most recently Jacare Souza during that stretch.

Weidman’s most recent victory had come back in July of 2017, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of submission at UFC Uniondale.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (11-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squared off with Chris Weidman yesterday evening.

In his most previous effort at March’s UFC London event, Reyes had picked up a decision victory over former division title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Last night’s UFC Boston main event did not last long. Reyes was able to drop Weidman with a powerful punch in the early stages of round one. From there, the undefeated fighter would unleash some brutal hammer fists that eventually put ‘The All American’ to sleep. It was an incredible performance from Dominick Reyes, one that puts the fighter on the door step of a title shot against Jon Jones.

Official UFC Boston Result: Dominick Reyes def. Chris Weidman via KO in Round 1

Following his sensational victory, Reyes called out ‘Bones’ in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

Jon Jones has had spats with both Reyes and Weidman in the past on social media, and responded to last night’s result and callout with the following.

”Before you guys come to my weight class and start talking shit, make sure you can get past a few of my contenders first 🤙🏽.”

What do you think of the reaction from Jon Jones to last night’s UFC Boston main event result? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 18, 2019