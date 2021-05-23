UFC President Dana White reacts after Paul Felder announces his retirement from MMA

UFC President Dana White was asked for his thoughts after Paul Felder announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Saturday evening.

During tonight’s UFC Vegas 27: ‘Font vs. Garbrandt’ main card broadcast, Felder (17-6 MMA) shocked fans by announcing his retirement from the sport.

“I don’t have that burning desire to fight for many more years to become the champion… I love the UFC with all of my heart for everything that they’ve given me. But it is time.” – Felder said while revealing that he was hanging up his gloves.

After Rob Font went on to dominate Cody Garbrandt in tonight’s event headliner, UFC President Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on Paul Felder retiring during an interview with ESPN.

“Yea he’s had an incredible career here and now he’s starting, well I shouldn’t say starting. But, he really is starting his new career after fighting. He’s a great commentator. He’s done an amazing job here and I am happy for him. Congrats on what he has done for us in the past and I look forward to working with him in the future.” – Dana White said of Paul Felder.

During his impressive run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ‘The Irish Dragon’ scored victories over Danny Castillo, Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray, Charles Oliveira, James Vick and the aforementioned Edson Barboza.

Paul Felder will now focus on his gig of UFC commentator, a role which noted by Dana White he has thrived in thus far.

Interestingly, Felder retires as the last man to defeat current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Paul defeated ‘Do Bronx’ by way of TKO at UFC 218 in December of 2017.

