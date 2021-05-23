Report | Kevin Lee books UFC return opposite undefeated welterweight contender Sean Brady

Former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has booked his UFC return opposite an undefeated welterweight contender according to ESPN.

During tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 broadcast, MMA journalist Brett Okamoto took to Twitter where he shared the following update regarding Kevin Lee’s return.

“Kevin Lee has booked his return, after missing 2020, per sources. It will be at welterweight, against an undefeated contender in Sean Brady.” – Okamoto wrote.

Kevin Lee (@MoTownPheno) has booked his return, after missing 2020, per sources. It will be at welterweight, against an undefeated contender in Sean Brady (@seanbradymma). pic.twitter.com/0URZRtjjXv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 23, 2021

Lee (18-6 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since suffering a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira 15 months ago in Brazil. That setback was of course preceded by his violent knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244.

Having gone just 2-3 over his past five fights at lightweight overall, the ‘MoTown Phenom’ is now headed back to welterweight where he is currently 0-1 in the UFC.

“I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later.” – Lee wrote on Twitter.

With that said, Lee has been working with former 170lbs kingpin Georges St-Pierre in recent months, so he should be well prepared for his second run in the division.

Awaiting Kevin Lee at 170-pounds stands Sean Brady (14-0 MMA). The Philadelphia native was most recently seen in action at UFC 259 where he finished Jake Matthews with an arm-triangle choke submission. That victory marked Brady’s fourth straight win under the UFC banner, as he had previously defeated opponents Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev and Christian Aguilera.

A date and venue for the Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady fight has yet to be revealed, but that news should come swiftly following Okamoto’s report.

