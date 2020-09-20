Colby Covington wants to fight Jorge Masvidal but believes ‘Gamebred’ will “go hide and fight that soy boy Nate Diaz”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says he wants to fight Jorge Masvidal next but he expects “Gamebred” to fight Nate Diaz instead.

Covington picked up a fifth-round TKO win over rival Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 to re-emerge as one of the top title contenders at 170lbs. With UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns next, Covington and Masvidal could make sense to fight each other for a future title shot.

Of course, the UFC is planning on a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz after their first fight last November at UFC 244 ended in controversial fashion after a doctor stopped the fight due to a cut. Covington is hoping that the UFC will nix the rematch and give him the Masvidal fight instead, but he’s not sure so that will be the case.

Check out what Covington said at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

.@ColbyCovMMA wants a piece of @GamebredFighter after #UFCVegas11: "He's been talking all that talk… But he's going to go hide and find that soy boy Nate Diaz." Watch full video: https://t.co/byIP4qc8wm pic.twitter.com/rsISAOdkAT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 20, 2020

“Speaking of prenups, where’s Jorge Masvidal at? I know he should have got a prenup with his ex-wife. He needs to come see me for all the talking he’s done. Come see if he can walk the walk. I talk the talk, I walk the walk, I wanna see Jorge Masvidal in that Octagon,” Covington said.

“He’s been talking all that talk wreckless. At our old gym, he was saying, ‘I’m going to beat your ass, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ OK, let’s see it. Come see me in the Octagon, then. If you’re so tough let’s see you back up those words. But he can’t. He’s going to go hiding. He’s going to look for that Soy Boy out of Californa Nate Diaz. He’s going to look for easy fights because he knows I’ll expose him just like I did Tyron Woodley tonight.”

