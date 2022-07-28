UFC president Dana White claims Nate Diaz told him he “would never” take part in a “goofy” boxing match with Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White has claimed that Nate Diaz told him he wouldn’t take part in a boxing match against Jake Paul.

With Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight on his contract now being confirmed, we can only assume that he’s already started to focus on what lies beyond his upcoming showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

The Stockton king has teased a few ideas but in reality, the thing he wants above all else is to head out into the open market and explore some new ventures.

One possible idea that could come to fruition is a meeting with Jake Paul, most likely in a boxing match.

During a recent interview with Kevin Iole, White noted that Diaz told him he wouldn’t get into the squared circle with ‘The Problem Child’.

Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 20, 2022

“I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Paul],” White told Yahoo Sports. “He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me. He said, ‘That s***’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he said to me.”

At the end of the day, we aren’t going to know what Diaz actually plans on doing until he’s out there doing it. The relationship between the Diaz brothers and Dana White has seemingly been a bit tender for a while now and if Nate is going to do it, away from the constraints of a UFC contract, he probably isn’t going to converse with Dana about it beforehand.

Either way, the next couple of months are about to be very interesting for all involved.

