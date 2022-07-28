Dana White responds after Leon Edwards and Dan Hardy slam the UFC for booking Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: “They can go to the movies that night”

UFC president Dana White has responded to criticism of the promotion’s latest main event booking: Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz.

For many years now Dana White has successfully promoted the Ultimate Fighting Championship brand, to the point where they were able to sell it for billions of dollars back in 2016.

Despite having all the money in the world, White continues to serve as the president of the UFC in an attempt to grow it even further.

He’s picked up plenty of fans along the way but in addition to that, he’s also managed to accumulate his fair share of haters.

The latest criticism thrown his way has been regarding the booking of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, with many believing it’s an unethical fight to book. In response to the likes of Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards, White advised them not to watch.

Khamzat Chimaev is set to fight Nate Diaz on Sept. 10 at UFC 279 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MuVGFQjsqS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2022

“I love when fighters, or other people, or anybody else, gives us advice on this incredibly successful business that we’ve built,” White told Yahoo Sports. “It cracks me up. So, I’m looking at [matching Diaz with] Francis Ngannou or Khamzat Chimaev, and a couple of other ones that were not good, either. I’m going to take Khamzat.

“I can tell you this: Leon Edwards, Dan Hardy and anybody else who is out there yapping has never dealt with the Diaz brothers. It’s a very unique experience. It takes a very long f***ing time. We got through it and here we are. It’s a very popular fight that people want to see, that people like and everybody’s getting what they want. Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards don’t have to watch it. They can go to the movies that night.”

