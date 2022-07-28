Khamzat Chimaev’s coach explains why he prefers Nate Diaz matchup over Colby Covington: “This fight is a bigger draw”

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach has explained why he prefers the Nate Diaz matchup over Colby Covington.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) in a welterweight bout on September 10th at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chimaev last fought Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273 where he won via unanimous decision.

Diaz has not entered the Octagon since June of 2021 at UFC 263 where he went down to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

Andreas Michael, Khamzat’s coach, spoke in an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ about how he prefers the fight with Diaz as it’s a ‘bigger draw’, saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’d rather have this fight, this fight is a bigger draw. This fight is a big event, you know. This fight is an event that sells more and a main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, what more can you ask for against one of the biggest names in the UFC? So, isn’t it all about that?”

It had been rumored the ‘Borz’ next fight would be with Colby Covington. The two have had a running feud on ‘Twitter’. Covington (17-3 MMA), last fought Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 272 where he was victorious by unanimous decision.

That fight has been shelved for now.

Andreas Michael, further commented on the match-up between Nate Diaz and his fighter continuing:

“He gave Leon Edwards a tough fight. He’s by no means an easy opponent for us. It is a good fight. I think it’s a good fight. It’s a good name. He’s like a veteran of the game that has fought anyone and everyone and it’s a good experience and we’re not taking him lightly.”

Chimaev will be entering the Octagon on September 10th as the favorite. Nate Diaz will try to upset all odds with a victory over the No.3 ranked welterweight.

Will you be watching UFC 279? Do you think Nate Diaz can upset Khamzat Chimaev?

