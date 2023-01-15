UFC President Dana White addresses not facing “professional repercussions” for slapping his wife: “The only thing that matters is my personal life”

UFC President Dana White has addressed not facing any professional consequences following his recent actions. Many have called for White to face some sort of repercussion after video surfaced of the UFC boss slapping his wife in a nightclub in Mexico on New Year’s Eve.

Dana White has said that his punishment is that he’ll always be known as a guy who hits women. He doubled down on that during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I told you, I was going to leave in 2016 with the sale…. could have sat out during COVID-19,” White said. “What should my punishment be? What matters other than my personal life?”

White went on to say that there’s only one thing that matters in terms of the repercussions he will face.

“The only thing that matters is my personal life. What else is there? What should it be [professional consequences]?”

Not only has White not faced professional consequences when it comes to his UFC duties, but it appears his Power Slap League will also go on without much of a hitch. The new organization was supposed to make its debut on January 11. When the show was taken off TBS’s schedule, many thought it was the result of White’s incident with his wife. As it turns out, the date was simply pushed back to January 18.

A spokesperson for the Cabo San Lucas police department recently told ESPN that when it comes to domestic violence cases, Mexican law keeps details “very private.”