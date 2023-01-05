Television debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League officially delayed by TBS

The debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League has been delayed by TBS.

The news was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA. Earlier today, speculation was rampant that the show was canceled due to the debut set for January 11th pulled off of TBS’s programming schedule. As it turns out, it has been delayed, but not for long.

UFC officials confirmed earlier today that the new television show will instead premiere one week later, on January 18th. As of now, it’s still expected to be broadcast on TBS, with everything still going ahead. However, fans will have to wait an additional week to see the new sport spearheaded by White.

The delay comes just days after Dana White was seen on video with his wife, Anna, at a nightclub in Cabo. The two were reportedly in the midst of an argument that turned physical. Anna first slapped the MMA promoter, and White responded with multiple slaps of his own.

Thankfully, the altercation was broken up before it could spiral out of control any further. Since that time, both White, and his wife have released statements apologizing for their part in the incident.

DANA WHITE ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING ALTERCATION WITH WIFE

“I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years; we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s*** together, we’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video. We’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

What do you make of this news? Will you watch the debut? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!