UFC parts ways with two more fighters...

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases.

As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade.

Sure, there are some great promotions out there such as Bellator, PFL, Rizin and more, but the UFC is so often the end game.

It’s the ‘final boss’ that every athlete in MMA strives for. So then, when you finally reach the top of the mountain, it’s important to make sure you impress on the big stage.

Some fighters do a better job of that than most but in totality, it’s always difficult to know who Dana White and company want to keep around on the fringes – and why they choose to do so.

As noted by UFC Roster Watch on Twitter, two more fighters appear to have been relieved of their duties.

❌ Fighter removed: Silvana Gomez Juarez — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) November 15, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Shanna Young — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) November 15, 2022

Life after UFC

Silvana Gomez Juarez was in action this past weekend against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. In that bout, she fell to a close unanimous decision loss at the hands of the Polish star.

It dropped her UFC record to 1-3 and seemingly, the bosses had seen enough.

On the flip side, Shanna Young competed on November 5, losing via decision to Miranda Maverick.

She’s also gone 1-3 since signing with Invicta FC being her home before that, including a fight on DWCS.

Both have nice finishes on their record in this chapter of their career, but it’s now time for them to explore the big, wide world of free agency.

Do you agree with the UFC releasing these two fighters? Who would you let go if you had the choice? Let us know your thoughts on their respective futures and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

