Miles Johns explains why he left Fortis to train at Glory, hopes for stoppage win over Vince Morales: “I’m trying to be violent when I’m in there”

Miles Johns made a big change to his career ahead of his UFC Vegas 65 fight against Vince Morales.

When Johns makes the walk to the Octagon, he will do so with a new coach as he left Fortis MMA to train under James Krause at Glory. Although the decision was a hard one, Johns said it was needed as he wanted to be closer to family.

“I made the move over to Glory, it’s been a couple of months now. It’s been a long, tough process. I love all the guys and girls over at Fortis, they will be family forever, and I have been with coach Sayif for over 10 years,” Johns said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was tough. I see him as a Father figure, I have so much respect for him. But, it was time for me to make a change, the MMA world is so big and we only get to do this for a limited time. I felt like I needed a change of scenery and I am here and loving it… I really wanted to be close to family and that was a big part of it, I didn’t love the big city vibe of Dallas. I’m happy to get close to family and train under Krause.”

After training for a few months at Glory, Johns was ready to take a fight when a short-notice matchup against Vince Morales came up. It’s a fight that both he and Krause liked, so they jumped at the chance to take it.

“I have been part of this system for a while and Krause came to me and said I was looking great and asked me if I would be open to taking a short-notice fight if one came up,” Johns said. “I said absolutely and then not too long after that, we got this fight and there was no hesitation.”

Entering the fight, Miles Johns expects it to be an entertaining one as he believes he and Morales are very similar. Yet, he believes his power will be the difference and could lead to a stoppage win.

“I always want a finish, I’m always looking to finish the fight. I’m trying to be violent when I’m in there, I want to finish you,” Johns said. “But, I’m not putting pressure on that, if it goes the distance it goes the distance. And, I’m not putting pressure on to win. People have asked me if there is pressure now that I’m at a new gym to make this seem like it’s the right move. I don’t really feel that because I know in my heart what I needed to do for myself and I did it.”

If Johns does get his hand raised, he will return to the win column and he hopes it sets him up for an active 2023.

“I want to string together some wins. We get past Vince, I’m hoping to fight three times in 2023,” Johns concluded. “Just string together some wins and get in the rankings and get ready to make my real run.”

Do you think Miles Johns will beat Vince Morales at UFC Vegas 65?

