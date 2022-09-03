Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-6-1 MMA) had last competed eleven months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa. Prior to that win, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off his second career loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC Paris co-main event proved to be another strong performance from the former champion in Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ looked terrific in the standup department and was also able to showcase his world class takedown defense. Marvin Vettori looked visibly frustrated but showed a ton of heart as always. In the end, Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision win from the judges in attendance.

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Paris Result: Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Vettori’ below:

Excited for the next one! Who do you got? #UFCParis — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 3, 2022

The peoples main event 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Vettori vs Whittaker! Stoked for this one! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

They grow up so fast 🥹 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Marvin has to take the space from Whitaker if he wants success. Stay in the the pocket — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Idk what these commentators are watching

🍖 🎢 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 3, 2022

The Reaper @robwhittakermma is fast and his style is fun to watch. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022

Round 1 to vettori — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Lean towards Whittaker for first rd I think he’s going to start pulling away next two — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

Whitaker hurt Marvin to the body with a right kick. Marvins left hand very low needs to be careful for the right high kick to the head — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Whitaker is getting more and more comfortable 2 – 0. If Marvin wants to win this fight he has to go for broke and take risk inside the pocket. #ufcparis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

I think when it’s this high in the rankings they should do 5 rounds!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Whittaker picking up the pace. So clean with the 1-2’s down the pipe. Basic. Fundamentals. Then that tricky/slick same-side headkick behind it. #UFCParis — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 3, 2022

Great second round for Whittaker #UFCParis — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 3, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Robert Whittaker defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in today’s UFC Paris co-main event:

advertisement - continue reading below

watching how good Robert Whittaker is makes you respect @stylebender so much what a performance! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 3, 2022

Whittaker looked sharp as 👌🏼 #UFCParis — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his decision victory over Marvin Vettori at today’s event in France? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!