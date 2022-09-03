Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

By
Chris Taylor
-
Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-6-1 MMA) had last competed eleven months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa. Prior to that win, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off his second career loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC Paris co-main event proved to be another strong performance from the former champion in Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ looked terrific in the standup department and was also able to showcase his world class takedown defense. Marvin Vettori looked visibly frustrated but showed a ton of heart as always. In the end, Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision win from the judges in attendance.

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC Paris Result: Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. Vettori’ below:

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

advertisement - continue reading below

Post-fight reactions to Robert Whittaker defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in today’s UFC Paris co-main event:

advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his decision victory over Marvin Vettori at today’s event in France? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM