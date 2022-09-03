UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon heads to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa.

Gane (10-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his first career loss as a professional. The Frenchman was defeated by Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) enters today’s UFC Paris main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie has won all five of his most recent bouts by way of KO.

Today’s event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

advertisement - continue reading below

Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA) last competed eleven months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa. Prior to that win, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off his second career loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Get all of today’s ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ live results and highlights below:

advertisement - continue reading below

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+ at 3pm EST)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa –

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori –

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov –

advertisement - continue reading below

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast –

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens –

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood –

UFC Paris Prelims (ESPN+ at 12pm EST)

advertisement - continue reading below

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus –

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak –

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley –

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda –

advertisement - continue reading below

Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez –

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa? Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!