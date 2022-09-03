UFC Paris Results: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Paris event is co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker (23-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA) last competed eleven months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa. Prior to that win, ‘The Italian Dream’ was coming off his second career loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Robert Whittaker lands a low kick. Marvin Vettori throws a combination that misses. ‘The Reaper’ with a left hand counter and then a low kick. He follows that up with a pair of big rights. Another left hand to low kick from the former champion. He doubles up on his jab. A high kick from Vettori. Whittaker with a right hand. A hard left from Whittaker, Vettori counters with a left of his own. Robert Whittaker with a body kick and a left hook. Marvin Vettori clinches up and looks for the trip takedown. ‘The Reaper’ scrambles free and gets back to range. Vettori with a low kick, Whittaker returns it. A 1-2 from Whittaker. Another low kick for Vettori. Whiitaker with a right hand. Vettori a left to the body. Vettori and a body kick. Whittaker jabs the body and then the head. ‘The Italian Dream’ lands a body kick to close out round one.

Round two begins and Robert Whittaker opens with a pair of body kicks. He attempts to go high but slips. Marvin Vettori comes forward and lands a low kick. ‘The Reaper’ gets back to work with his jab. He goes to the body. Vettori replies with a jab of his own. Vettori clinches up and puts Whittaker on the fence, but can’t control him. The former champ scrambles back out to range. Side kick from Whittaker, and then a high kick. He lands a sharp 1-2. A body kick now from Whittaker. Vettori with some low kicks and then a jab. He follows that up with a body kick. Vettori back to the low kick. A 1-2 from Whittaker and Vettori retreats. More hard jabs and then a 1-2 from Whittaker. He lands a high kick. More kicks from ‘The Reaper’ to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Robert Whittaker opens up with low kick. He lands a nice right hand over the top. The former champ with a body kick and then a right hand. Vettori leaps in with a right hand of his own. A 1-2 from Whittaker. A high kick response from Vettori. He follows that up with a nice jab. A 1-2 for Vettori, Whittaker with a high kick. A low kick now for Whittaker. A huge head kick rocks Vettori. A right hand from Whittaker. Marvin Vettori ducks into a knee to the head. He circles out and lands a low kick. Whittaker counters with a left. The fighters trade low kicks. A body kick from Vettori. Whittaker with a reaching right hand. Vettori’s face bloodied up. High kick from Whittaker and he stumbles Vettori with a hard jab. The horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Paris Result: Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

