UFC on ESPN+ 32 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight

UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik takes place on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and the weigh-ins took place on Friday.

In the five-round heavyweight main event, headliners Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik both made weight. Lewis tipped the scales at a robust 265lbs while Oleinik was much smaller at 227lbs. This is a big fight in the UFC heavyweight division as Lewis is ranked No. 4 while Oleinik is ranked No. 10.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will look to snap his losing streak when he takes on the No. 11 ranked Omari Akhmedov. Weidman stepped onto the scale at 186lbs, while Akhmedov weighed in at 185.75lbs. Weidman has lost five of his last six fights, while Akhmedov is unbeaten over his last six bouts.

Unfortunately, the weigh-ins didn’t go completely smoothly. In a lightweight bout that opens up the main card, Beneil Dariush missed weight, coming in at 158lbs. His opponent Scott Holtzman made weight at 156lbs.

As well, welterweights Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli both missed weight. Means came in at 172.5lbs while Staropolo weighed in at 174.5lbs. However, Means later made weight on his second attempt, coming in at 171lbs.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 32 weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Main Card (9 pm ET/6 pm PT)

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov (185.75) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo (186) vs. Darren Stewart (186)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Preliminary Card (6 pm ET/3 pm PT)

Welterweight bout: Tim Means (171) vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)**

Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alexander Munoz (156)

Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Featherweight bout: Justin Jaynes (146) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Featherweight bout: Peter Barrett (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Bantamweight bout: Ali Alqaisi (136) vs. Irwin Rivera (136)

*Beneil Dariush missed weight. Dariush was fined 20% of his purse.

**Tim Means and Laureano Staropoli both originally missed weight. However, Means made weight on his second attempt. Staropoli will now be fined 20% of his purse.

What fights are you most looking forward to at UFC on ESPN+ 32?