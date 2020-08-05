Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik

The full betting odds have been released for all 12 fights scheduled to take place this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik event.
In the main event, the No. 4 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis takes on No. 10 ranked Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis has won two straight fights over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov, while Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back wins over Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum. Lewis is a knockout artist and Oleinik is a submission master, meaning this is a true two-outcome fight. It should be interesting to see what happens in this fun heavyweight main event.
In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to the Octagon when he takes on the surging No. 11 ranked Omari Akhmedov. Weidman has lost five of his last six fights by knockout, while Akhmedov is unbeaten over his last six fights.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 32 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 32 Opening Odds
Derrick Lewis -200
Aleksei Oleinik +170
Omari Akhmedov -150
Chris Weidman +130
Darren Stewart -150
Maki Pitolo +110
Yana Kunitskaya -175
Julija Stoliarenko +135
Beneil Dariush -160
Scott Holtzman +140
Kevin Holland -275
Joaquin Buckley +235
Laureano Staropoli -155
Tim Means +135
Nasrat Haqparast -205
Alex Munoz +175
Wellington Turman -160
Andrew Sanchez +130
Gavin Tucker -220
Justin Jaynes +185
Youssef Zalal -320
Peter Barrett +240
Irwin Rivera -185
Ali Al Qaisi +145
In the main event, Lewis opened as a -200 betting favorite over Oleinik, who opened up as a +170 underdog. For Lewis, a $200 bet at the opening odds would win you $100, while for Oleinik a $100 bet would win you $170. The odds should get closer throughout the week.
As for the co-main event, Akhmedov opened up as a slight -150 favorite over the former champion Weidman, who opened as a +130 underdog. The betting lines will continue to swing throughout the rest of the week, but bettors can expect it to remain fairly tight.
Who will your money be on this weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 32?