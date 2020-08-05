Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik

The full betting odds have been released for all 12 fights scheduled to take place this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik event.

In the main event, the No. 4 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis takes on No. 10 ranked Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis has won two straight fights over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov, while Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back wins over Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum. Lewis is a knockout artist and Oleinik is a submission master, meaning this is a true two-outcome fight. It should be interesting to see what happens in this fun heavyweight main event.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to the Octagon when he takes on the surging No. 11 ranked Omari Akhmedov. Weidman has lost five of his last six fights by knockout, while Akhmedov is unbeaten over his last six fights.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 32 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Opening Odds

Derrick Lewis -200

Aleksei Oleinik +170

Omari Akhmedov -150

Chris Weidman +130

Darren Stewart -150

Maki Pitolo +110

Yana Kunitskaya -175

Julija Stoliarenko +135

Beneil Dariush -160

Scott Holtzman +140

Kevin Holland -275

Joaquin Buckley +235

Laureano Staropoli -155

Tim Means +135

Nasrat Haqparast -205

Alex Munoz +175

Wellington Turman -160

Andrew Sanchez +130

Gavin Tucker -220

Justin Jaynes +185

Youssef Zalal -320

Peter Barrett +240

Irwin Rivera -185

Ali Al Qaisi +145

In the main event, Lewis opened as a -200 betting favorite over Oleinik, who opened up as a +170 underdog. For Lewis, a $200 bet at the opening odds would win you $100, while for Oleinik a $100 bet would win you $170. The odds should get closer throughout the week.

As for the co-main event, Akhmedov opened up as a slight -150 favorite over the former champion Weidman, who opened as a +130 underdog. The betting lines will continue to swing throughout the rest of the week, but bettors can expect it to remain fairly tight.

Who will your money be on this weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 32?