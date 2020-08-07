Report | Katie Taylor looking for cross-code matchup with MMA legend Cris Cyborg

Undefeated Irish boxing superstar Katie Taylor is looking at a potential cross-code matchup against MMA legend Cris Cyborg.

Taylor is a perfect 15-0 in professional boxing since making her debut in 2016 and is next set to take on Delfine Persoon later this month for the lightweight title. Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t want Taylor to look too far ahead of her opponent, but he recently admitted that she’s interested in several matchups including a fight against Cyborg.

Speaking to Irish Boxing recently, Hearn suggested matchups against Cris Cyborg, Amanda Serrano, and Cecilia Braekhus as potential next opponents.

“She wants Persoon, she wants Serrano, she wants Braekhus, she wants Cyborg. I’m not saying she’s done after that, but that’s what motivates her,” Hearn said of Taylor.

Cyborg has expressed interest in making the move to pro boxing several times in the past. Right now, Cyborg is locked into a deal with Bellator MMA, where she currently stars as the Bellator women’s featherweight champion. But she has always been known to want to try her hand at boxing. A knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC aside, Cyborg has been known throughout her career as one of the best female boxers to ever compete in MMA.

Of course, taking on someone who is far more proven in the sport of boxing such as Taylor would be a big step up for Cyborg in what would be her pro boxing debut. Cyborg has a 22-2, 1 NC record in mixed martial arts including 18 wins by knockout. She also has a 2-1 record in muay Thai with two wins by knockout. Although Cyborg has no pro boxing experience, with her KO power and the skills she has shown with her hands throughout her MMA career, it’s easy to see why a move to boxing appeals to her.

Would you be interested in watching Katie Taylor vs. Cris Cyborg in boxing?