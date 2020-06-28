UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Mike Perry defeats Mickey Gall (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12: ‘Poirier vs. Hooker’ co-main event features a welterweight bout between fan favorites Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Perry (13-6 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Gall this evening. After starting his UFC career 4-1, ‘Platinum‘ has gone just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

As for Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA), the 28-year-old was most recently seen in action at UFC Newark this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri.

Round one begins and Mike Perry comes out quickly with a combination. He is pressing the action but Gall catches him with a left hook. Perry continues to press the action. He lands a nice left. Mickey Gall circles out and resets. ‘Platinum’ with a body shot. He misses with some wild hooks but lands a body kick. Both men miss with looping punches. Perry continues to walk Gall down. Mickey lands a nice kick to the body. Perry forces the clinch and Gall lands a knee and then breaks. Gall with a nice jab. Perry misses with a low kick. Both men connect with right hands. Perry explodes with a flurry. Gall remains on his feet and lands a jab. Mike Perry with a right hand that forces a slip. He comes forward with another flurry but Gall escapes and lands a jab. Perry with a right hand over the top. He catches a kick from Mickey Gall and forces a big takedown. Perry locks in one hook while on the back of Gall. Mickey is looking to escape but Perry cleverly moves to mount. Gall scrambles right back to half guard after a blatant fence grab. Perry postures up and unloads some ground and pound before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event begins and Mike Perry again starts out quickly. He leaps in with a combination but Gall circles out and avoids any damage. Perry with a body kick. He leaps in with a right but Mickey Gall connects with a counter right hook. ‘Platinum’ forces Gall against the cage and then forces the fight to the ground. Gall is working on a guillotine choke but Perry moves to half guard and escapes the hold. Gall scrambles back to full guard and Perry begins working some body shots. Mickey rolls for an armbar but it is not there. Mike Perry postures up and lands a nice right hand. Gall looks for a kimura and uses the submission threat to scramble back up to his feet. Mickey dives on a double leg takedown but Perry is able to defend and eventually shrug him off. Perry rocks Gall with a shot and Mickey is down. Perry is immediately on him with ground and pound but the horn sounds before he can stop the fight.

Round three of the UFC on ESPN co-headliner begins and Mike Perry starts off with a pair of shots to the body. Mickey Gall returns fire with a low kick. Perry with a right hand and then an uppercut that lands clean. He goes to the body with punches. Mike Perry with a big right hand over the top. That appeared to stun Mickey Gall. ‘Platinum’ fires off a nice combination and then shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately begins working some short shots from top position. Mike Perry moves to side control and then to mount. He has looked great on the ground this evening. He stays in full mount for a few seconds and then scrambles free. He locks up a triangle choke but Perry escapes and the horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020