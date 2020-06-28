Dana White shares photo of Octagon on the beach at UFC Fight Island

UFC President Dana White took to Instagram this evening where he shared a photo of the Octagon on the beach at UFC Fight Island.
As seen below courtesy of MMA Journalist Chisanga Malata on Twitter, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has an awesome looking setup for their next string of events.
Dana White has given fans a glimpse of Fight Island.
An Octagon on the beach!! 👀👀 #UFC pic.twitter.com/SqRZkXWwUp
As per Dana White, UFC Fight Island will start hosting events the weekend of July 11th. The inaugural event on the Island will be UFC 251, a pay-per-view fight card featuring three title fights.
In the event headliner, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his title on the line against surging division contender Gilbert Burns.
In the co-main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to defend his featherweight title for the first time when he rematches Max Holloway.
Also featured on the UFC 251 main card is a bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.
As noted by Dana White, UFC Fight Island will continue to host fight cards for the promotion following UFC 251.
Three additional events are scheduled to take place on the Island on July 15, 18 and 25.
Get all of the UFC Fight Island event lineups below (h/t MMA Fighting):
UFC 251 – July 11
Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15
Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
Dana White and company also have stacked fight cards set for July 18 and July 25.
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18
Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25
Main Card | Start time TBD
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Preliminary Card | Start time TBD
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
