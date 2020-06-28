Dana White shares photo of Octagon on the beach at UFC Fight Island

UFC President Dana White took to Instagram this evening where he shared a photo of the Octagon on the beach at UFC Fight Island.

As seen below courtesy of MMA Journalist Chisanga Malata on Twitter, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has an awesome looking setup for their next string of events.

Dana White has given fans a glimpse of Fight Island. An Octagon on the beach!! 👀👀 #UFC pic.twitter.com/SqRZkXWwUp — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 28, 2020

As per Dana White, UFC Fight Island will start hosting events the weekend of July 11th. The inaugural event on the Island will be UFC 251, a pay-per-view fight card featuring three title fights.

In the event headliner, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his title on the line against surging division contender Gilbert Burns.

In the co-main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to defend his featherweight title for the first time when he rematches Max Holloway.

Also featured on the UFC 251 main card is a bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.

As noted by Dana White, UFC Fight Island will continue to host fight cards for the promotion following UFC 251.

Three additional events are scheduled to take place on the Island on July 15, 18 and 25.

Get all of the UFC Fight Island event lineups below (h/t MMA Fighting):

UFC 251 – July 11

Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – welterweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – vacant bantamweight title fight

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – July 15

Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Dana White and company also have stacked fight cards set for July 18 and July 25.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 – July 18

Main Card | 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Deiveson Figuredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – vacant flyweight title fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – July 25

Main Card | Start time TBD

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card | Start time TBD

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

What do you think of the UFC Fight Island setup created by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship staff?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020