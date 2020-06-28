Pros react to Mike Perry defeating Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12

By
Chris Taylor
-
Mike Perry girlfriend, Jon Jones

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12: ‘Poirier vs. Hooker’ event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorites Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Perry (13-6 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. After starting his UFC career 4-1, ‘Platinum‘ has struggled, going just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

As for Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA), the 28-year-old was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri.

Mike Perry delivered on his promise to only have his girlfriend in his corner for tonight’s fight, and that decision proved to be just fine.

Perry was able to take control of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event from round two onward, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall be unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Perry defeating Gall below:

 

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020