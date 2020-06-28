Pros react to Mike Perry defeating Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12: ‘Poirier vs. Hooker’ event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorites Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Perry (13-6 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. After starting his UFC career 4-1, ‘Platinum‘ has struggled, going just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

As for Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA), the 28-year-old was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri.

Mike Perry delivered on his promise to only have his girlfriend in his corner for tonight’s fight, and that decision proved to be just fine.

Perry was able to take control of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 co-main event from round two onward, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall be unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Perry defeating Gall below:

Perry vs gall about to be lit 🔥@Ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 28, 2020

What I love about this match up with Perry-Gall, is the classic striker vs grappler aspect. Yes, Perry has his GF in his corner. Has he trained w/guys giving him Gall looks? Has Gall’s striking gotten better? We know Gall is durable and can survive an early blitz from Perry — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 28, 2020

This one got me nervous!! #UFCVegas4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 28, 2020

Man I can’t stop laughing at this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 28, 2020

Why are we not seeing @PlatinumPerry corners right now??!!! @ufc — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) June 28, 2020

Honestly better than a lot of corner advice — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 28, 2020

Lol this is like watching a movie . He had to get his own water 😂 #UFCVegas4 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 28, 2020

Fuck it, imma have @PlatinumPerry girl in my corner from now on too. #UFCVegas4 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 28, 2020

Mickey looked sharp in the standup and Mike looked sharp in the grappling! #UFCVegas4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 28, 2020

What a caractor we gotta love @PlatinumPerry #ufcvegas4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 28, 2020

Perry skills looked great especially on the ground . Improved a lot there. The training is paying off #ufcvegas4 — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 28, 2020

Mike Perry looks great!!! @PlatinumPerry — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 28, 2020

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his decision victory over Mickey Gall this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020