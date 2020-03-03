UFC Norfolk medical suspensions: Joseph Benavidez sidelined with laceration

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC Norfolk card are in and, as expected, Joseph Benavidez has been benched after his second-round TKO loss to Deiveson Figueiredo in the card’s main event.

Benavidez has been suspended 90 days, due in large part to the gash he sustained moments before his fight with Figueiredo was stopped.

Other UFC Norfolk fighters to receive suspension include Zarah Fairn dos Santos, who was stopped by Felicia Spencer in the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba, who lost via controversial TKO to Magomed Ankalaev on the main card, and Norma Dumont, who was knocked out by Megan Anderson on the main card.

Here are the full UFC Norfolk medical suspensions (via MMA Fighting):

Joseph Benavidez: suspended for 90 days with 90 days no contact, needs suture for laceration.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos: suspended for 60 days, needs to submit X-ray for left orbital socket to be reinstated.

Ion Cutelaba: suspended for 30 days.

Norma Dumont Viana: suspended for 60 days.

Tom Breese: suspended for 30 days.

T.J. Brown: suspended for 30 days.

Aalon Cruz: suspended for 30 days.

UFC Norfolk marked Benavidez’s third shot at claiming the UFC flyweight title. Those dreams were dashed when he was defeated by Figueiredo.

Unfortunately, because Figueiredo missed weight for the fight, tipping the scales 2.5 lbs about the 125-pound limit for flyweight championship bouts, he did not receive the belt in victory.

After UFC Norfolk, it’s not clear what the future holds for the UFC flyweight division, though Figueiredo will most likely factor into the plan. The Brazilian’s camp has opened the door to a rematch with Benavidez, while a fight with the winner of the upcoming fight between Jussier Formiga and Brandon Moreno is also possible.

What do you think should be next for the winners and loser of the recent UFC Norfolk card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.