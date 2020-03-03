Deiveson Figueiredo open to Joseph Benavidez rematch

UFC flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo says he will give Joseph Benavidez a rematch after missing weight for their main event at UFC Norfolk.

Figueiredo knocked Benavidez out in devastating fashion in the headliner of UFC Norfolk, but the win came with an asterisk after Figueiredo missed weight and became ineligible to win the title. The result was a worst-case scenario for the UFC, who didn’t expect to not have a new flyweight champion after setting up this match for the vacant flyweight belt.

Due to Figueiredo missing weight, the win over Benavidez has a negative stigma attached to it. One of the ways that Figueiredo can eliminate that stigma is if he makes weight in a rematch and beats Benavidez again, leaving no doubt who the better man is. According to Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail, the UFC is talking about a potential rematch.

Check out what Ismail told MMAFighting.com about a potential rematch between Figueiredo and Benavidez.

“Joseph Benavidez was a warrior for accepting to fight him one kilo overweight and deserves the rematch. We like the guy, but on fight week it’s war, man. Since the UFC isn’t satisfied and wants another fight, it’s all good, the war continues,” Ismail said.

Ismail doesn’t know when a potential rematch would occur, but he is hoping that Benavidez will be able to heal up soon so the UFC can run it back.

“We just wanna know when Benavidez wants to fight. But, please, don’t take too long,” Ismail said, suggesting that UFC 252 this July in Las Vegas could be a potential landing spot for the rematch between Figueiredo and Benavidez.

The fate of the UFC flyweight division ultimately rests in the hands of Dana White and the upper brass, and at this point, there’s no telling what will happen to it.

