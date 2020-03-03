VIDEO | Anderson Silva’s undefeated son Gabriel captures a pair of Kickboxing titles

Anderson Silva has proved that fighting runs in the family after his son Gabriel has claimed two Kickboxing titles.

Gabriel Silva followed in his father’s footsteps and made his Kickboxing debut in June 2019. The 22-year old won via TKO and has since extended his record to an undefeated 5-0.

In his most recent challenge, he faced fellow undefeated fighter Christian Williams (3-0) and beat him via third-round stoppage in Seal Beach, California. As a result, he claimed the IKF southern California middleweight and the FightersRep 165-pound titles.

While the 6’3 fighter is having great success in his Muay Thai career, he does not feel pressured to join MMA like his father.

“I don’t see it like, ‘Oh, because my dad was the best in UFC history I have to go there as well,’” Silva said of fighting in the Octagon one day (via MMA Fighting). “In my head, I want to go there because the best athletes in the world are in the UFC. You want to shine and prove yourself among the best. That’s the goal in the UFC.

“To prove that I’m as good as my dad, that to me is, I wouldn’t say irrelevant, but it’s not something that crosses my mind. My dad built his history, and now I have to build mine.”

Regardless if he enters the MMA sphere, comparisons with Papa “Spider” are inevitable. In a previous statement, the Brazilian veteran shared how proud he is of his son.

“This is your achievement, my son,” Silva wrote on Instagram. “It is proof that every dedication has its recognition, it’s the fruit of much struggle and determination, it is only the first step to a life full of merit, you can be sure !!! Now it’s [time to] focus, keep training hard, the secret is to always do it for love !! Congratulations … I’m proud, I’ve seen a lot of myself today in you, I’m happy and I think the certainty that I can really stop is closer! I love you.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.