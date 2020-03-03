Chuck Liddell wants to wrestle for WWE

UFC legend Chuck Liddell says he is interested in wrestling for WWE and says his dream matchup would be against The Rock.

Liddell, the former UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the most popular MMA fighters of all time, came out of an eight-year retirement only to get knocked out by rival Tito Ortiz at a Golden Boy MMA event in November 2018. He has not competed in MMA since, and at age 50 it seems unlikely he will return to cage fighting anytime soon.

However, Liddell now has his sights set on another sort of competition. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Liddell admitted he is interested in wrestling for WWE.

“Of course, yeah, I’d still do WWE, I’d still do pro wrestling. That’d be a lot of fun. I’d like that,” Liddell said.

When asked if he had a dream opponent, “The Iceman” said he would be interested in facing The Rock.

“Oh man, I don’t know. I don’t think The Rock’s still in it there. He’s always fun to do something with,” Liddell said.

For Liddell, competing in WWE wouldn’t be a step down from MMA. It’s more that Liddell is impressed with what the pro wrestlers do and would like to show off what he can do as well.

“I’m impressed by the stuff those guys do. They do some crazy stuff,” Liddell said.

The UFC legend also mentioned in the interview that he is officially retired from MMA right now, but he also cautioned that he would still be open to a return should the right opportunity arise. Considering how badly his trilogy fight against Ortiz went, it seems very unlikely we will see Liddell competing in the cage anytime soon. WWE, though, is a real possibility.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.