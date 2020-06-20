UFC newcomer Max Rohskopf calls off his fight after corner refuses to do so

Max Rohskopf made his Octagon debut against Austin Hubbard at tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event in Las Vegas.

The previously undefeated lightweight prospect, Rohskopf (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), had taken tonight’s fight with Hubbard on just ten days notice.

After a being outclassed for the better portion of the opening two rounds, Max Rohskopf asked his corner to “call the fight” in between rounds two and three.

Rohskopf told his coach Robert Drysdale “I don’t have it” and requested that his mentor stop the bout on multiple occasions while on the stool.

However, Drysdale was not having it and ended up leaving his pupil in the Octagon to fight the third and final round (see that video below via ESPN).

Inside the corner of Max Rohskopf before the fight is called off at #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/hZrfnaMObt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

However, Max Rohskopf remained seated on the stool which prompted the referee to step in and ask if he wanted to continue fighting for round three. The lightweight prospect said “no” and the bout was ultimately waved off.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (retirement) at 5:00 of Round 2

What do you think of Robert Drysdale seemingly ignoring the wishes of his fighter Max Rohskopf by attempting to force him to continue fighting after he had requested for the bout to be stopped? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

