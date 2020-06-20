Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle responds to sexual assault allegations

Former UFC fighter turned WWE superstar Matt Riddle has responded after being accused of sexual assault by Indie Wrestler Candy Cartwright.

Cartwright had taken to Twitter on Friday evening where she shared the following story suggesting that Riddle forced her to give him oral sex in 2018.

I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his dick”. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said “what if I just made you?” I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no. — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Matt Riddle made his WWE Smackdown debut yesterday evening scoring a massive upset victory over current IC champion AJ Styles in the process.

Shortly following his impressive performance the former UFC fighter released the following statement regarding the allegations from Candy Cartwright through his lawyer.

“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

