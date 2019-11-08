UFC Moscow weigh-in results: Zabit Magomedsharipov, Calvin Kattar hit marks

This Saturday the UFC will return to Russia with the exciting UFC Moscow card.

The highly anticipated event was initially being built around the Alexander Volkov vs Junior dos Santos heavyweight showdown which would’ve taken place in the main event. However, after dos Santos pulled out of the fight due to injury, controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy stepped up and will now take on Volkov in the co-main event of the evening.

The headline spot has now gone to Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar, both of whom stand to make a significant jump up the featherweight rankings if they’re able to secure the win.

Below you’ll find the official weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie)

UFC MOSCOW MAIN CARD | 2:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Ed Herman (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (171)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Shamil Gamzatov (206)

UFC MOSCOW PRELIMINARY CARD | 11:00 am ET on ESPN+

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (204)

Rustam Khabilov (171) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (171)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs. David Zawada (170)

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (156)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Davey Grant (136) vs. Grigorii Popov (136)

All 26 fighters on the UFC Moscow bill were able to make weight without issue, and they managed to do so within 50 minutes of the allotted two-hour time slot which serves as one of the most efficient weigh-ins in recent UFC history.

It’ll be an earlier card than usual for fans in the United States and across Europe to enjoy, which is the sort of novelty that we’ve come to expect ever since ESPN took over from FOX at the start of the year.

Now, all that is left is for the ceremonial weigh-ins to take place as we gear up for fight night at CSKA Arena.

Which fights on the UFC Moscow bill are you most excited for?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.