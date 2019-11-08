Report | Conor McGregor takes DNA test, dispels rumors of illegitimate child

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that a single mother in Liverpool, England was claiming that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was the father of her young daughter Clodagh.

McGregor recently took a DNA test that revealed he is not the father of the child in question, walloping rumors to the contrary.

The Irish Independent was first to report the news:

“The test results, which have been seen by the Irish Independent, stated there was a ‘zero per cent probability”’he was the father of Clodagh Murray, who will be two in January…

Swabs were taken from the mouths of Mr McGregor and the young girl for the purpose of DNA comparison.

The testing was organised through NorthGene Ltd, a recognised DNA testing service based in Newcastle, England.

It forwarded the samples to Eurofins, a private laboratory company accredited in England and Wales to carry out parentage tests in family law matters.

According to documentation seen by the Irish Independent, Mr McGregor did not show the biological markers which would have to be present if he was the father of Clodagh Murray.

The results said it was “practically proven” Mr McGregor was not the little girl’s biological father.”

This news comes just weeks after Conor McGregor announced plans for an Octagon return. The Irishman is plotting another fight on January 18 against a yet to be announced opponent.

While it’s not yet clear who McGregor will fight in his return to the cage, all signs currently point to fan favorite lightweight contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“We had very productive talks this weekend with the UFC,” McGregor’s manager Audie Atar stated on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I know Conor has announced a date, and in terms of discussions we have agreed on that date and we have agreed on that opponent.”

Stay tuned for more Conor McGregor updates as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.