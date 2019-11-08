Daniel Cormier working with George Foreman for the trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is enlisting former WBU, IBF, IBA, and lineal heavyweight champion, George Foreman for his upcoming fight camp.

Cormier took to Instagram to share a picture between him and the boxing legend saying he will work with him before the Stipe Miocic trilogy bout.

“Was really great to meet you champ, I am very excited to have you a part of my journey to the heavyweight championship. I’m excited to meet all the kids at the Houston youth center, and learn from one of the best. If anyone knows about becoming world champ as a older man you do champ. That performance motivated me to be a combat athlete, it’s a dream come true to have you as a friend and mentor. See you as soon as we get a date Big George! Such a beautiful human being. #andnewagain #heavyweightchamp #biggeorge #weareaka @biggeorgeforeman,” Cormier wrote in his post.

George Foreman retired from boxing in 1997 and was one of the best heavyweights of his era compiling a record of 76-5 with notable wins over Joe Frazier, Lou Savarese. He also fought the likes of Muhammed Ali, Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs.

Daniel Cormier is coming off the TKO loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. In the fight, ‘DC’ was having success but Miocic came back in the fourth and got the finish to become the heavyweight champion once again. Before that, ‘DC’ had the submission win over Derrick Lewis to defend the heavyweight belt and scored a first-round knockout over Miocic at UFC 226 to become the heavyweight champion.

The expectation is the two will fight for the third time in early to mid-2020, in what will serve as Cormier’s final MMA fight.

What kind of role Foreman will have in Cormier’s camp is to be seen. But, he is a legend of combat sports and has years of experience to share with the AKA-product.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier having George Foreman helping him out for his trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.