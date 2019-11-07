UFC Moscow | Pro fighters make their picks for Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov

In the co-main event of UFC Moscow, Greg Hardy is getting the big step up in competition many fans have been calling for. He is set to take on top-10 heavyweight, Alexander Volkov on short notice. Heading into this fight, Hardy is a +215 underdog while the Russian is a -275 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority are happy that Hardy is taking a step up in competition but, they believe Volkov will get his hand raised.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: That is a good fight. It is a good step-up fight for Greg Hardy, being on the momentum he is on and improving every fight. Volkov is coming off the loss and I think Hardy can land and it will be lights out again for Volkov.

King Mo, Bellator light heavyweight: Volkov is a tough fight, good striking, he beat Werdum, he was beating Derrick Lewis until he got caught. He is a good fighter but so is Greg. Win or lose, Greg will learn from this fight but I think he wins and may finish Volkov.

Lyman Good, UFC welterweight: Alexander Volkov by knockout, it is too much of a step-up for Hardy.

John Salter, Bellator middleweight: I think Volkov wins by knockout. It is way too big of a step-up in competition and I don’t think Hardy is ready for it so he won’t win.

Andrew Kapel, Bellator middleweight: It is interesting, we get to see where Hardy is at. He had repeated fights where he is expected to win. This is quite a test, but I expect Volkov to piece him up and win a decision. But imagine Hardy KOs Volkov? I’d be impressed, that is the only way he wins but I think Volkov wins.

David Zawada, UFC welterweight: Volkov is very good, and with a smart game plan he will win this fight by decision. But, you never know about Hardy’s power as he may catch him. But, I think Volkov will win it.

William Knight, UFC development prospect: So, this is an all or nothing fight for Hardy. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Not only is he coming off the inhaler [incident], but the fact that he took this fight on short notice, only shows he is a tough guy. Regardless of what you think of him, you have to give the man respect. But, I think Volkov will probably win as he is the better fighter.

Fighters picking Greg Hardy: Edmen Shahbazyan, Muhammed Lawal

Fighters picking Alexander Volkov: Lyman Good, John Salter, Andrew Kapel, David Zawada, William Knight

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.