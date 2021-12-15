Sean Strickland warns Israel Adesanya to “cycle off” prior to their inevitable clash: “I don’t want to f*cking bring you a bra”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has accused Israel Adesanya of lying about steroid use after predicting a future meeting between the two.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Sean Strickland has emerged as a real contender in the middleweight division. In February 2022, he’ll attempt to take the next step forward in his career when he goes head to head with fellow top 15 fighter Jack Hermansson.

If he’s able to win that bout, Strickland plans on eventually hunting down Israel Adesanya.

“The Last Stylebender” has enjoyed great success at 185 pounds but arguably his most controversial moment came after his triumph over Paulo Costa last year. In the wake of the victory, Adesanya was accused of having Gynecomastia due to notable swelling on his right pectoral muscle. This would seemingly indicate that Adesanya was coming off a cycle of steroids which, understandably, Adesanya and his coach Eugene Bareman outright rejected as a claim.

Sean Strickland, however, isn’t quite so sure they were telling the truth.

“At least a title shot (by the end of the year),” Strickland said. “I’m one of the hardest training fighters in the UFC and I’ll do everything I can to get to a title shot, and if it happens, let’s f*cking go, Izzy. I’m f*cking ready. Make sure to cycle off, though. I don’t want to f*cking bring you a bra if you don’t hit the right cycle.”

Izzy’s a great fighter – he comes from kickboxing – have you ever seen a fighter with gyno for any other reason than that?” Strickland said. “Besides him, have you ever seen a fighter in the UFC that smokes weed that gets gyno? Ever? You can’t, because it doesn’t f*cking happen unless you cycle wrong. That’s a fact. We all know it. But regardless of the fact, Izzy’s a f*cking great fighter. We know that. That’s the fight I want.

“Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f*cking watch anime and you can put some f*cking testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f*cking go. With a needle I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f*cking steroids. How’s it done?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Sean Strickland? Is there a chance we could see him challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!