Bobby Lashley believes his skills and knowledge of MMA far exceeds that of Brock Lesnar: “I think that I have a lot more than he does in it”

Bobby Lashley believes that skill-for-skill he’s got the edge over Brock Lesnar in MMA.

Lashley and Lesnar are currently two top stars in WWE. The two had a match in the world of sports entertainment at the Royal Rumble PPV on Jan. 29. Lashley captured the WWE Championship thanks to interference from Roman Reigns.

Before the two mixed it up inside the squared circle, Bobby Lashley appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s The MMA Hour. During his appearance, Lashley told Ariel Helwani that he believes he has more to offer in terms of skill than Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight.

“Without trying to disrespect him, I don’t know what he’s capable of doing as far as skill-wise. I mean, I taught boxing, I taught jiu-jitsu at my gym, and what I tried to do was I ran with Strikeforce there for a while and then I had a little hiccup where I took some smaller fights and when I did those smaller fights, what I was doing was sharpening my ax, that’s what I used to say. I was really learning my boxing, really taking sometime to get some jiu-jitsu in there, sharpening my wrestling skills. So I turned into somewhat of a student of the game.

“So as far as skill-for-skill and knowledge for knowledge, I think that I have a lot more than he does in it.”

Before returning to WWE, Lashley competed under Strikeforce and Bellator banners. He has a pro MMA record of 15-2 and while you can never rule anything out in the combat sports world, it appears he’s done competing professionally unless WWE makes an exception.

As for Lesnar, he’s told UFC President Dana White that he has retired from competing in MMA. Lesnar is a massive superstar for WWE and continues to draw for the company.