UFC loses more scheduled bouts due to coronavirus and a fighter injury

The UFC has lost two of its scheduled upcoming bouts for the UFC Nebraska and UFC 249 cards due to the coronavirus pandemic and a fighter injury.

At UFC 249, Lyman Good was set to fight Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout. But according to MMAFighting.com, that fight will no longer be happening as Good has been forced to pull out with an injury. As of now, Muhammad is still set to fight on the card but he doesn’t have a replacement opponent. It’s also worth noting that UFC 249 still does not have a location set for it, despite the event set to take place in just two weeks on April 18.

Unfortunately, Good vs. Muhammad is not the only bout that has been scratched from an upcoming UFC card. While that fight was scratched due to an injury, another fight has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At UFC Nebraska, Shamil Gamzatov was set to fight Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout. Due to travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus crisis, this fight is off as Gamzatov is not able to get to the United States in time for the event, which is still set for April 25. That leaves OSP without an opponent for the card, though like UFC 249, the Nebraska card is very much up in the air as well. MMAjunkie.com was first to report Gamzatov vs. OSP being scratched.

Unfortunately, these are likely not the only fights that are scheduled which will be scrapped. There are numerous other Russian fighters scheduled for other upcoming events that will have no way of getting to the United States to compete. That’s if these cards even happen. While White has been adamant the UFC show will go on as planned, as these events get closer it seems like holding these cards will be a long shot.