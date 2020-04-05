Cody Garbrandt responds to callouts from Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt responded to callouts from Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan after announcing he will soon drop down to flyweight.

Garbrandt revealed this weekend that his plan is to fight Raphael Assuncao in his last bout at 135lbs before making the move down to 125lbs. Both Cejudo and Yan have been tied to fights against Garbrandt in the past, and both men took to social media to once again call out Garbrandt after he announced his move down to the flyweight division.

Take a look at how Garbrandt responded to both Yan and Cejudo on Twitter.

I’d fight you wherever! That was my plan to fight you and June/ July like I stated but you took a fight. 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🤡 https://t.co/lr5MxT1OBz — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 5, 2020

We will see you. If you are calling the shots and picking your fights. Then I’ll see you soon. We all know when you’re the champ you call the shots. No easy way out for you at any weight class. https://t.co/UKHPhIU3f9 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 5, 2020

Despite losing his last three fights in a row to TJ Dillashaw twice and to Pedro Munhoz by knockout, Garbrandt remains one of the biggest names in the UFC lower-weight divisions. The former bantamweight champion hasn’t fought in over a year since getting knocked out by Munhoz at UFC 235 but he still has a big name in the sport and that’s why you see guys like Cejudo and Yan still calling him out despite being higher ranked.

Hopefully, for Garbrandt, he is able to stay healthy and actually get to carry out his plan. His fight against Assuncao set for UFC Columbus was canceled due to a kidney issue but if he remains healthy and the UFC schedule resumes soon, he could fight Assuncao in the summer and maybe make his flyweight debut by the end of the year.

Would you be interested in seeing Cody Garbrandt fight at flyweight or would you prefer he stayed at bantamweight?